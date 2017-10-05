Visit our Other Campuses

Interview with our CPA Bridging Director Sonya von Heyking

Sonya von Heyking was recently named to the CPA Alberta Board
http://newcanadians.tv/get-ready-cpa-interview-university-lethbridge-program-director/
Thursday, October 5, 2017 - 16:00 to Sunday, November 5, 2017 - 16:00

FOCUS GROUP OF CASHIERS WHO HAVE REQUESTED DONATIONS AT THE CASH REGISTER

Mon, Oct 2, 2017 - 12:00 AM

FOCUS GROUP VOLUNTEERS NEEDED. CASHIERS WHO HAVE ASKED FOR DONATIONS AT THE CASH REGISTER.Please volunteer to participate in...

Crop Production Services Information Session

Thu, Oct 5, 2017 - 4:30 PM

To sign up:  Visit https://careerbridge.uleth.caLogin as “Student” using your uLethbridge login credentialsSelect...

World Mental Health Day

Tue, Oct 10, 2017 - 10:00 AM

World Mental Health Day is Tuesday, October 10: a day for continued global mental health awareness, education and advocacy....

The Inquiring Mind

Wed, Nov 1, 2017 - 1:00 PM

In partnership with the University of Calgary and the Mental Health Commission of Canada, the Student Success Centre is...

2017 Cor Van Raay Agribusiness Case Competition

Fri, Nov 3, 2017 - 6:00 PM

The event is tailored for college and university undergraduate students from Lethbridge College, University of Lethbridge,...

