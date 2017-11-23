Visit our Other Campuses

Inspiring Lights - Karen Johnson (BMgt '86)

University Senator, Karen Johnson (BMgt ’86) (pictured centre). Karen wears her blue and gold pride loud and proud on her sleeve. She’s involved, giving back and building connections in many southern Alberta communities.
URL: 
https://blogs.ulethbridge.ca/inspiring-lights/2017/11/06/creating-connections-communities-karen-johnson-bmgt-86/
Display Dates: 
Thursday, November 23, 2017 - 14:30 to Monday, January 1, 2018 - 14:30

Upcoming Events

The Inquiring Mind

Fri, Dec 1, 2017 - 2:00 PM

In partnership with the University of Calgary and the Mental Health Commission of Canada, the Student Success Centre is...

Fall 2017 International Travel Risk Management Orientation Schedule

Thu, Dec 7, 2017 - 11:00 AM

University of Lethbridge students traveling abroad in conjunction with University sponsorship- activities supported or...

Mitacs On Campus Workshop - Essentials of Productive Teams

Fri, Dec 8, 2017 - 9:00 AM

When: Friday, December 8, 2017Time: 9:00am –5:00pm (Registration starts at 8:45 am)Where: University of...

More Events...