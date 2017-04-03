Visit our Other Campuses

IME Fun Fair Boosts Special Olympics (Lethbridge Herald)

A fun carnival-style event held by IME students at the University of Lethbridge on Saturday
URL: 
http://lethbridgeherald.com/news/lethbridge-news/2017/04/02/fun-fair-boosts-spec...
Display Dates: 
Monday, April 3, 2017 - 09:45 to Wednesday, May 3, 2017 - 09:45

Upcoming Events

Women's Circle

Wed, Feb 15, 2017 - 6:30 PM

Gather with us in Sacred Space February 15, March 8, March 22 and April 5from 6:30 to 8:30 pmat the Campus Women's...

30th Annual U of L Management Scholarship Fundraising Dinner

Thu, Apr 13, 2017 - 6:00 PM

The University of Lethbridge Faculty of Management and its Advisory Board are pleased to recognize Leroy Little Bear &...

More Events...