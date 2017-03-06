Visit our Other Campuses

Exam Preparation, Writing Different Types of Exams, Exam Anxiety

March 22, March 29 & April 5 respectively. First 10 people registered for a workshop will be entered to win a FoM hoodie!
http://www.uleth.ca/management/management-success-workshops-0
Monday, March 6, 2017 - 16:30 to Wednesday, April 5, 2017 - 16:30

Upcoming Events

Women's Circle

Wed, Feb 15, 2017 - 6:30 PM

Gather with us in Sacred Space February 15, March 8, March 22 and April 5from 6:30 to 8:30 pmat the Campus Women's...

Rocky Mountain Equipment Information Session

Wed, Mar 8, 2017 - 4:30 PM

Please join RME for an information session to learn more about their company and the amazing co-op opportunity that is...

Connection & Support: Finding Common Ground

Thu, Mar 9, 2017 - 1:40 PM

Members learn together that they are not alone in how they’re feeling. Support each other, explore patterns, develop greater...

Free Taxes for Students!!

Fri, Mar 10, 2017 - 9:00 AM

Get your taxes done for FREE! It's tax season again!Filing taxes can be a very confusing and intimidating process. For...

5 Days for the Homeless

Sun, Mar 12, 2017 - 5:00 PM

The University of Lethbridge has been a part of 5 Days for the Homeless since 2008. Throughout the years we have raised over...

UNIVERSITY OF VICTORIA – Masters of Global Business Program Information Booth

Wed, Mar 15, 2017 - 10:00 AM

Our Master of Global Business (MGB) degree is an intensive one-year program delivered in Victoria and in two other countries...

