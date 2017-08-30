Visit our Other Campuses

Drop-In Information Session

September 11, 5:00pm - 6:00pm, Markin Hall (M2100)
URL: 
http://www.uleth.ca/management/drop-information-session-agriculture-enterprise-management-minor
Display Dates: 
Wednesday, August 30, 2017 - 15:45 to Monday, September 11, 2017 - 17:45

Upcoming Events

Volunteers Needed!

Fri, Sep 1, 2017 - 8:00 AM

Homecoming weekend and the Shine On Summer Festival and Community Fair are quickly approaching. We are looking for...

Ignite the Weekend: Welcome Reception

Fri, Sep 1, 2017 - 7:00 PM

September 1, 2017 | 7 - 11PM | SU Ballrooms | FREE. Everyone welcome!The University of Lethbridge means something different...

Homecoming - Campus and Faculty Tours

Sat, Sep 2, 2017 - 10:00 AM

Guided Campus Tours (10 – 11:15 a.m. | 10:30 – 11:45 a.m. | 11 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. | 11:30 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. | 12 – 1:15 p.m...

Drop-In Information Session - Agriculture Enterprise Management Minor

Mon, Sep 11, 2017 - 5:00 PM

For students interested in taking courses related to the minor. Information such as what types of careers are available for...

Career Fair 2017

Wed, Sep 20, 2017 - 10:00 AM

Counselling & Career Services department, in collaboration with Career Bridge; Co-operative Education & Applied...

Federal Science Review and You

Thu, Sep 21, 2017 - 3:30 PM

Last year the Trudeau government initiated the first comprehensive review of Canada’s research funding and support system in...

More Events...