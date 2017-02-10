Visit our Other Campuses

Dr. Carla Carnaghan Recieves YWCA Women of Distinction Award for Education & Mentorship

Carla will be honoured at an awards ceremony Friday, March 10th at the Lethbridge Lodge, starting at 7:00pm
https://lethbridgeliving.ca/2017/02/09/women-of-distinction-2017-recipients-anno...
Friday, February 10, 2017 - 11:30 to Friday, March 10, 2017 - 11:30

Upcoming Events

Enterprise Holdings Information Booth

Tue, Feb 14, 2017 - 10:00 AM

Visit Enterprise Holdings at their infomation booth in the 1st Choice Savings Centre for Sport & WellnessTuesday...

Women's Circle

Wed, Feb 15, 2017 - 6:30 PM

Gather with us in Sacred Space February 15, March 8, March 22 and April 5from 6:30 to 8:30 pmat the Campus Women's...

#BrighterBecause Campaign

Wed, Mar 1, 2017 - 11:00 AM

AGILITY, Career Bridge, Career & Counselling Services, and UVolunteer are hosting #BrighterBecause to...

Enterprise Luncheon - Information Session

Thu, Mar 2, 2017 - 12:05 PM

Please join Enterprise Rent-A-Car for a FREE Networking lunch on Thursday March 2, 2017.  We are...

Stepping Up

Fri, Mar 3, 2017 - 8:00 AM

Stepping Up is a peer facilitated program aimed to promote awareness and prevention strategies in the area of relationship...

Free Taxes for Students!!

Fri, Mar 3, 2017 - 9:00 AM

Get your taxes done for FREE! It's tax season again!Filing taxes can be a very confusing and intimidating process. For...

