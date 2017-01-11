Visit our Other Campuses

AGILITY Innovation Summit: Future of Food

Feb 9, free for students, SU Ballroom B
http://www.agility-ulethbridge.ca/summit/
Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - 12:30 to Thursday, February 9, 2017 - 12:30

Resume & Cover Letter Writing Workshop

Wed, Jan 18, 2017 - 1:00 PM

Date: January 18, 2017Time: 1:30-3:30pmRoom: AH153 - Counselling & Career Services OfficeRSVP for this event hereSuited...

Connection & Support: Finding Common Ground

Thu, Jan 19, 2017 - 1:40 PM

Members learn together that they are not alone in how they’re feeling.Support each other, explore patterns, develop greater...

Getting Started with LinkedIn Workshop

Tue, Jan 24, 2017 - 5:00 PM

Tuesday January 24, 20175:00-7:00pmAnderson Hall Computer Lab AH147RSVP for this event hereSuited for beginners, or...

CPA Alberta Information Session

Wed, Jan 25, 2017 - 3:15 PM

Do you want to be sure that you are on the right track towards your designation? Want to know more about what you can do...

Yoga for Mental Wellness

Fri, Feb 3, 2017 - 10:00 AM

Join us through this guided yoga practice designed to enhacen emotional wellness. No yoga experience is necessary and all...

AGILITY Innovation Summit: The Future of Food

Thu, Feb 9, 2017 - 9:00 AM

Food is the next big frontier, fertile ground for disruption and innovation in technology, business and social...

