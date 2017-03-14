Visit our Other Campuses

2017 CPA Business Challenge 3rd place finish!

Congratulations to Corey Tran, Davis Weber, Hesham Elkadri, and Balaj Asif and their coach Randy Dykin
URL: 
http://www.uleth.ca/management/2017-cpa-business-challenge-3rd-place-finish
Display Dates: 
Tuesday, March 14, 2017 - 12:15 to Friday, April 7, 2017 - 12:15

Upcoming Events

Women's Circle

Wed, Feb 15, 2017 - 6:30 PM

Gather with us in Sacred Space February 15, March 8, March 22 and April 5from 6:30 to 8:30 pmat the Campus Women's...

Free Taxes for Students!!

Fri, Mar 10, 2017 - 9:00 AM

Get your taxes done for FREE! It's tax season again!Filing taxes can be a very confusing and intimidating process. For...

5 Days for the Homeless

Sun, Mar 12, 2017 - 5:00 PM

The University of Lethbridge has been a part of 5 Days for the Homeless since 2008. Throughout the years we have raised over...

UNIVERSITY OF VICTORIA – Masters of Global Business Program Information Booth

Wed, Mar 15, 2017 - 10:00 AM

Our Master of Global Business (MGB) degree is an intensive one-year program delivered in Victoria and in two other countries...

UNIVERSITY OF VICTORIA – Masters of Global Business Program Information Session

Wed, Mar 15, 2017 - 12:05 PM

Our Master of Global Business (MGB) degree is an intensive one-year program delivered in Victoria and in two other countries...

Management Co-op Action Session

Mon, Mar 20, 2017 - 2:00 PM

Cover Letters MatterYes, Cover Letters Still Matter—and Yes, There's a Way to Make Yours Stand Out From the Crowd.A cover...

More Events...