Lineup completed

Mother Mother and Virginia to Vegas have been added to featured headliner Dallas Smith, along with Corb Lund, The Washboard Union and DJ Millz Skillz as the musical lineup for the Shine On Summer Music Festival, Sept. 2
https://blogs.ulethbridge.ca/50-years/homecoming/
Wednesday, July 12, 2017

