Learn to think

Jamie Lewis says the liberal education she is receiving at uLethbridge gives her a solid foundation for her future
URL: 
https://www.uleth.ca/future-student/jamie-lewis
Display Dates: 
Wednesday, May 16, 2018 - 14:15 to Wednesday, May 23, 2018 - 16:45

Upcoming Events

SACPA Session - Israel at 70: Past, Present and Future

Thu, May 17, 2018 - 12:00 PM

The Southern Alberta Council on Public Affairs (SACPA...

"Play for success: It's all fun and games"

Thu, May 17, 2018 - 3:00 PM

  "Summer Speaker Series" by Dr. Robbin Gibb...

Dept of Chem & Bchm Guest Speaker - Dr. Angeliki Pantazi

Mon, May 21, 2018 - 12:00 PM

The Department of Chemistry & Biochemistry...

SSHRC Connection Grants Webinar

Wed, May 23, 2018 - 11:00 AM

SSHRC will be holding a webinar for applicants and...

Dept of Chem & Bchm Guest Speaker - Dr. Laura Keffer-Wilkes

Wed, May 23, 2018 - 12:00 PM

The Dept of Chem & Bchm presents Laura Keffer-...

Dept of Chem & Bchm Guest Speaker - Dr. Sam Kim

Thu, May 24, 2018 - 6:00 PM

The Dept of Chem & Bchm presents Sam Sul Gi Kim,...

More Events...