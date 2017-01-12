Mexican Film Series

Join us for a series of four acclaimed Mexican films. Monday, January 23 to Thursday, January 26 in AH118 at 5:30 p.m.
http://www.uleth.ca/international/mexican-film-series-0
Thursday, January 12, 2017 - 13:00 to Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 18:00

