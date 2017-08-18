Library Workshop for International Students

This workshop is for any international student wanting to learn more about how to utilize the library and get started on doing research! Tuesday, September 26 | 1:40 - 2:30 p.m. | L950 (Library)
URL: 
http://www.uleth.ca/international/library-workshop-international-students
Display Dates: 
Friday, August 18, 2017 - 15:15 to Tuesday, September 26, 2017 - 15:15

Upcoming Events

Career Fair 2017

Wed, Sep 20, 2017 - 10:00 AM

Counselling & Career Services department, in collaboration with Career Bridge; Co-operative Education & Applied...

Career Fair 2017

Wed, Sep 20, 2017 - 10:00 AM

Counselling & Career Services department, in collaboration with Career Bridge; Co-operative Education & Applied...

International Student Library Workshop

Tue, Sep 26, 2017 - 1:40 PM

Do you have an assignment that requires you find additional research, and aren’t sure where to start? Did your professor ask...

More Events...