International Education Week 2017

Check out the schedule for IEW 2017!
IEW 2017
URL: 
http://www.uleth.ca/international/international-education-week-2017
Display Dates: 
Friday, October 27, 2017 - 13:00 to Friday, November 10, 2017 - 17:00

Upcoming Events

The Inquiring Mind

Wed, Nov 1, 2017 - 1:00 PM

In partnership with the University of Calgary and the Mental Health Commission of Canada, the Student Success Centre is...

The Inquiring Mind

Fri, Dec 1, 2017 - 2:00 PM

In partnership with the University of Calgary and the Mental Health Commission of Canada, the Student Success Centre is...

More Events...