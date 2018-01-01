2018 Capture Culture Photo Contest Entry Form

To celebrate International Education Week, the International Centre presents the Capture Culture Photo Contest
- Complete this form to be entered into the contest. You will need to complete a separate form for each photo entry.
- Photo Categories:
- People and Culture – Food, festivals, daily life
- Cities and Landscapes – Towns, cities, architecture, landscapes
- Provide a title and brief story behind the photo in 50 words or less. Please include where the photo was taken.
- All entries must be submitted in digital form (JPEG)
- Maximum 2 entries per category per person
- Contest is open to all uLethbridge students, faculty, staff and alumni.
- International Centre staff are not eligible to enter.
Entry Deadline: 12:00 noon on Friday, November 2
Click here to see last year's winning and finalist photos.
Selection Process
- The top 5 photos in each category will be selected by International Centre staff
- The top 5 photos in each category will be displayed during International Education Week, November 5 - 9, where members of the University community will vote for their favourite photo in each category
- One winner per category will be selected
- The winners will be announced on Wednesday, November 14
- The winners will receive notification by email and an announcement will be made on the University of Lethbridge International website
Grand Prize
The winner of each category will receive:
- A $50.00 U of L Bookstore gift card
- Winning photos will be framed and displayed at the International Centre and on the International Centre website
Thank you for your submission. Best of luck to all contestants!
1. By submitting your photo(s) you are confirming that general consent of individuals in the photo was obtained when their photo was taken by you.
2. The International Centre reserves the right not to consider any entry it deems to be inappropriate.
3. The International Centre reserves the right to use all or part of all submitted photos in promotional materials, websites, and social media.
4. The International Centre reserves the right to make modifications to titles and descriptions of photos for clarity and grammar.
4. The International Centre reserves the right to cancel or modify this contest due to fraud, virus, or other causes beyond our control.
5. The International Centre is not responsible for lost or late entries.
6. By submitting photo(s), entrants consent that they have read and understood the terms and conditions, and release the International Centre from all liability in connection with the production of photo(s).