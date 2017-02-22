International perspective

Julie Taylor (BA ’05) and Lowell Taylor (BFA ’04) went around the world in pursuit of the Amazing Race Canada title, and they will headline the 24th Annual International Dinner on March 21
URL: 
http://www.uleth.ca/international/dinner
Display Dates: 
Wednesday, February 22, 2017 - 15:45 to Wednesday, March 1, 2017 - 16:45

