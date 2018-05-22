Influential librarian

U of L in Calgary | Undergraduate Viewbook | Graduate Viewbook | Donate Now
Wed, May 23, 2018 - 11:00 AM
SSHRC will be holding a webinar for applicants and...
Wed, May 23, 2018 - 12:00 PM
The Dept of Chem & Bchm presents Laura Keffer-...
Thu, May 24, 2018 - 12:00 PM
The Southern Alberta Council on Public Affairs ( SACPA...
Thu, May 24, 2018 - 6:00 PM
The Dept of Chem & Bchm presents Sam Sul Gi Kim,...
Fri, May 25, 2018 - 8:00 AM
Thursday, May 24 5:30 pm LSAC Dinner (optional, may...
Tue, May 29, 2018 - 11:45 AM
Wellness & Recognition is hosting it's annual...
©2018 University of Lethbridge | 4401 University Drive, Lethbridge, Alberta T1K 3M4 | Phone: (403) 329-2111 | Web Privacy Statement | Contact Directory
Learn about Courses & Exams, Academic Support, Finances, Information Technology Support and more...
The University of Lethbridge Pronghorns represent our campus in interuniversity sport. Go Horns!
Discover our schedules and programs in our state-of-the-art recreation facilities.