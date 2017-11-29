iGEM awards

The U of L's high school and collegiate iGEM teams earn silver and gold medals
URL: 
http://www.uleth.ca/unews/article/u-l-igem-teams-bring-home-gold-and-silver-awards#.Wh7wx0trzwk
Display Dates: 
Wednesday, November 29, 2017 - 10:45 to Wednesday, December 6, 2017 - 16:45

Upcoming Events

50 Ways To Stay Well

Mon, Jan 16, 2017 - 3:12 PM

This year, the University of Lethbridge is celebrating...

Modern Languages Film Series Fall 2017: Let's Eat!

Thu, Sep 14, 2017 - 4:30 PM

Here is the line-up of international films for this...

CALL FOR ARTISTS

Tue, Sep 26, 2017 - 4:07 PM

CALL FOR ARTISTS Your Are Here: art+people=x January 5...

Stories in Formline Design

Fri, Oct 27, 2017 - 9:00 AM

Stories in Formline Design October 27 – December 22,...

WE HAVE ROOMS AVAILABLE ON CAMPUS

Tue, Oct 31, 2017 - 9:55 AM

It's not too late to move into residence.  Drop...

To Dwell in Pitch Black Pearls

Thu, Nov 9, 2017 - 3:00 PM

To Dwell in Pitch Black Pearls November 9, 2017 –...

More Events...