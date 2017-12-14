Wellness Lunch & Learn - Stress-free Events Booking

Join us Wednesday, January 24th from 12 - 1 PM in L1114 as the U of L Conference and Events Services Department walks us through stress-free event booking! Register Now!
URL: 
http://www.uleth.ca/hr/wellness/wellness-lunch-learns-registration
Display Dates: 
Thursday, December 14, 2017 - 16:00 to Wednesday, January 24, 2018 - 01:15

Upcoming Events

50 Ways To Stay Well

Mon, Jan 16, 2017 - 3:12 PM

This year, the University of Lethbridge is celebrating 50 years! And in honour of that, the Wellness Committee is hosting a...

Wellness Lunch & Learn - Speaking of Bones

Wed, Jan 17, 2018 - 12:00 PM

Speaking of Bones is a presentation on Osteoporosis and its effects. Join Chloe Kilkenny as she discusses Workplace Wellness...

Wellness Lunch & Learn - Stress-free Events Booking

Wed, Jan 24, 2018 - 12:00 PM

Have you ever had any questions or concerns with booking an event on campus for a work function? Does the thought of it just...

More Events...