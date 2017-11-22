Wellness Lunch & Learn - Financial Literacy

Come join us for a Lunch & Learn on Wednesday, December 6th from 12 pm - 1pm in AH 100 for a talk on Financial Literacy by CPA Canada volunteer Rose Hong Le Register Online or by E-mail: Wellness@uleth.ca
Financial Literacy Lunch & Learn
URL: 
https://www.uleth.ca/notice/events/wellness-lunch-learn-saving-strategies-easy-concepts-difficult-reality#.WhYJq1WnFpg
Display Dates: 
Wednesday, November 22, 2017 - 15:30 to Wednesday, December 6, 2017 - 14:00

Upcoming Events

50 Ways To Stay Well

Mon, Jan 16, 2017 - 3:12 PM

This year, the University of Lethbridge is celebrating 50 years! And in honour of that, the Wellness Committee is hosting a...

Calm Cafés

Tue, Nov 21, 2017 - 11:00 AM

The Student Success Centre and the ULSU are pleased to invite YOU to Calm Café, popping up in the Atrium on November 21st,...

Addressing Healthy Food Options on Campus with Dr. Kim Raine

Wed, Nov 22, 2017 - 11:00 AM

Please join Dr. Kim Raine in discussing the healthy food options on our campus, and how we can begin to address disparities...

The Inquiring Mind

Fri, Dec 1, 2017 - 2:00 PM

In partnership with the University of Calgary and the Mental Health Commission of Canada, the Student Success Centre is...

More Events...