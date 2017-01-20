Mon, Jan 16, 2017 - 3:12 PM
This year, the University of Lethbridge is celebrating 50 years! And in honour of that, the Wellness Committee is hosting a...
Tue, Jan 17, 2017 - 9:00 AM
The U of L Wellness Committee wants to see U get moving this year! Join us in the January Walking challenge where your...
Wed, Jan 18, 2017 - 10:00 AM
Lethbridge College Massage Therapy Students are back! Book your 15 minute session at Mini-Massage Registration or drop...
Wed, Feb 1, 2017 - 12:00 PM
Celebrated across Alberta, University of Lethbridge faculty, staff, and students are invited to walk around Aperture Lake...
Fri, Feb 3, 2017 - 10:00 AM
Join us through this guided yoga practice designed to enhacen emotional wellness. No yoga experience is necessary and all...
Sat, Feb 4, 2017 - 11:00 AM
In honour of the 50th Anniversary, the Wellness Committee is hosting a year-long health challenge- 50 Ways to Stay Well....
©2017 University of Lethbridge | 4401 University Drive, Lethbridge, Alberta T1K 3M4 | Phone: (403) 329-2111 | Web Privacy Statement | Contact Directory
Learn about Courses & Exams, Academic Support, Finances, Information Technology Support and more...
The University of Lethbridge Pronghorns represent our campus in interuniversity sport. Go Horns!
Discover our schedules and programs in our state-of-the-art recreation facilities.