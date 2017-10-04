October Wellness Champion

The Wellness Committee would like to recognize Richard Carvalho, from Facilities, for competing in his 10th local 100 mile race!
Wednesday, October 4, 2017 - 15:00 to Monday, November 6, 2017 - 15:00

