Lunch & Learn- February 8

Conquering Cancer, Chronic Illness, and Anxiety: Colin Moreland’s Struggle for Wellness
URL: 
https://www.uleth.ca/hr/wellness/wellness-lunch-learns-registration
Display Dates: 
Friday, January 27, 2017 - 10:45 to Wednesday, February 8, 2017 - 12:00

Upcoming Events

50 Ways To Stay Well

Mon, Jan 16, 2017 - 3:12 PM

This year, the University of Lethbridge is celebrating 50 years! And in honour of that, the Wellness Committee is hosting a...

Winter Walking Challenge

Tue, Jan 17, 2017 - 9:00 AM

The U of L Wellness Committee wants to see U get moving this year! Join us in the January Walking challenge where your...

Take a break with a mini massage!

Wed, Jan 18, 2017 - 10:00 AM

Lethbridge College Massage Therapy Students are back!  Book your 15 minute session at Mini-Massage Registration or drop...

Join President Mike Mahon for Winter Walk Day!

Wed, Feb 1, 2017 - 12:00 PM

Celebrated across Alberta, University of Lethbridge faculty, staff, and students are invited to walk around Aperture Lake...

Yoga for Mental Wellness

Fri, Feb 3, 2017 - 10:00 AM

Join us through this guided yoga practice designed to enhacen emotional wellness. No yoga experience is necessary and all...

Cross Country Ski Meet Up Group

Sat, Feb 4, 2017 - 11:00 AM

In honour of the 50th Anniversary, the Wellness Committee is hosting a year-long health challenge- 50 Ways to Stay Well....

More Events...