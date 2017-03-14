Lunch & Learn- All About ASPIRE

Join us for lunch and find out more about Destination Explore and Let’s Talk Science!
URL: 
https://www.uleth.ca/hr/wellness/wellness-lunch-learn-all-about-aspire
Display Dates: 
Tuesday, March 14, 2017 - 13:30 to Wednesday, April 5, 2017 - 12:30

Upcoming Events

50 Ways To Stay Well

Mon, Jan 16, 2017 - 3:12 PM

This year, the University of Lethbridge is celebrating 50 years! And in honour of that, the Wellness Committee is hosting a...

Take a break with a mini massage!

Wed, Jan 18, 2017 - 10:00 AM

 Lethbridge College Massage Therapy Students are back!  Book your 15 minute session at Mini-Massage Registration....

Living with Schizophrenia

Thu, Mar 30, 2017 - 1:00 PM

Schizophrenia is one of the most highly stigmatized and misunderstood mental health disorders. In honour of Mental...

More Events...