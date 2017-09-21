Lunch and Learn - Spooky Science

Join us October 31st: 12 - 1 pm in AH 137. Register today!
Display Dates: 
Thursday, September 21, 2017 - 11:15 to Tuesday, October 31, 2017 - 12:15

Upcoming Events

50 Ways To Stay Well

Mon, Jan 16, 2017 - 3:12 PM

This year, the University of Lethbridge is celebrating 50 years! And in honour of that, the Wellness Committee is hosting a...

Reclaiming Your Sole SHOE DRIVE

Tue, Aug 22, 2017 - 11:29 AM

This local SHOE DRIVE is collecting used runners for all ages and sizes, particularly school aged children and teenagers.

World Gratitude Day

Thu, Sep 21, 2017 - 10:00 AM

World Gratitude Day | Thursday, September 21st, 2017 | 10am – 3pm | UCA AtriumTaking the time for gratitude, appreciation,...

Get Your Blood Pressure Checked! - Start your Fall semester Well!

Thu, Oct 26, 2017 - 8:00 AM

Lethbridge College Nursing Students will be on campus:October 26th at 08:00 am - 11:00 am AND 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm in the PE...

2017 Integrative Health Institute Annual Conference

Fri, Oct 27, 2017 - 8:30 AM

Integrative Health Institute Conference: Contemporary Insights for Optimizing Health Friday, October 27, 2017 Bernard Snell...

More Events...