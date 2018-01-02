January Wellness Champions

The Wellness Committee would like to recognize Deirdre and Craig Coburn for their admirable healthy lifestyle!
URL: 
http://www.uleth.ca/hr/wellness/january-2018-wellness-champions
Display Dates: 
Tuesday, January 2, 2018 - 13:00 to Friday, February 2, 2018 - 13:00

Upcoming Events

Wellness Lunch & Learn - Speaking of Bones

Wed, Jan 17, 2018 - 12:00 PM

Speaking of Bones is a presentation on Osteoporosis and its effects. Join Chloe Kilkenny as she discusses Workplace Wellness...

National Non-Smoking Week: Information Booth

Thu, Jan 18, 2018 - 11:30 AM

U of L Wellness is teaming up with Alberta Health Services and Healthy Lethbridge to promote National Non-Smoking Week. Our...

Wellness Lunch & Learn - Stress-free Events Booking

Tue, Jan 23, 2018 - 12:00 PM

Have you ever had any questions or concerns with booking an event on campus for a work function? Does the thought of it just...

More Events...