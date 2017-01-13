February 1- Winter Walk Day

Join us for Winter Walk Day!
https://www.uleth.ca/hr/wellness/document/2017-winter-walk
Friday, January 13, 2017 - 11:45 to Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 13:00

Upcoming Events

Winter Walking Challenge

Tue, Jan 17, 2017 - 9:00 AM

The U of L Wellness Committee wants to see U get moving this year! Join us in the January Walking challenge where your...

Take a break with a mini massage!

Wed, Jan 18, 2017 - 10:00 AM

Lethbridge College Massage Therapy Students are back!  Book your 15 minute session at Mini-Massage Registration or drop...

What is Normal Eating? Why Diets Don't Work.

Thu, Jan 19, 2017 - 12:00 PM

Lunch and LearnThursday January 19, 2017Location: AH Andy’s Place Session will run from 12:00pm-1:00pmThis is an open...

Connection & Support: Finding Common Ground

Thu, Jan 19, 2017 - 1:40 PM

Members learn together that they are not alone in how they’re feeling.Support each other, explore patterns, develop greater...

ADHD Education Group

Fri, Jan 20, 2017 - 12:00 PM

This is a drop in educational group, no intake or referral is required.  If you are a student that has been diagnosed...

