Event to Honour Suicide Prevention Day

Join us at the Lethbridge Public Library (Main Branch) for a FREE full-day event to honour World Suicide Prevention Day. Variety of speakers from around the community.
https://www.facebook.com/Community-Interagency-Suicide-Prevention-Council-CISP-428987423903769/
Tuesday, August 29, 2017 - 10:15 to Monday, September 11, 2017 - 13:30

