Mon, Jan 16, 2017 - 3:12 PM
This year, the University of Lethbridge is celebrating 50 years! And in honour of that, the Wellness Committee is hosting a...
Wed, Dec 6, 2017 - 10:00 AM
Celebrate the last day of classes and stress LESS for finals. Make your own stress ball, create with Lego, help solve a...
Wed, Dec 6, 2017 - 12:00 PM
How is your financial wellness? With the holidays coming up it can be a stressful time of year financially. Come join our...
©2017 University of Lethbridge | 4401 University Drive, Lethbridge, Alberta T1K 3M4 | Phone: (403) 329-2111 | Web Privacy Statement | Contact Directory
Learn about Courses & Exams, Academic Support, Finances, Information Technology Support and more...
The University of Lethbridge Pronghorns represent our campus in interuniversity sport. Go Horns!
Discover our schedules and programs in our state-of-the-art recreation facilities.