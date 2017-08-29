Book your on-campus Mini Massage!

The Lethbridge College Massage Therapy Students will be on campus October 5 (10 - 12pm), November 1 (10 - 12pm), and November 29 (1:00 - 3:00pm). Register for your appointment before they fill up!
http://www.uleth.ca/hr/wellness/mini-massage-registration
Tuesday, August 29, 2017 - 13:00 to Thursday, November 30, 2017 - 08:00

