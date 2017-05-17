Mon, Jan 16, 2017 - 3:12 PM
This year, the University of Lethbridge is celebrating 50 years! And in honour of that, the Wellness Committee is hosting a...
Wed, May 24, 2017 - 1:00 PM
The University is holding the annual Long Service Awards and Retiree Recognition Ceremony on Wednesday, May 24th, 2017 at 1:...
©2017 University of Lethbridge | 4401 University Drive, Lethbridge, Alberta T1K 3M4 | Phone: (403) 329-2111 | Web Privacy Statement | Contact Directory
Learn about Courses & Exams, Academic Support, Finances, Information Technology Support and more...
The University of Lethbridge Pronghorns represent our campus in interuniversity sport. Go Horns!
Discover our schedules and programs in our state-of-the-art recreation facilities.