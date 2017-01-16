50 Ways To Stay Well

We're celebrating 50 years with 50 ways to improve your wellness!
Monday, January 16, 2017 - 14:15 to Friday, December 22, 2017 - 14:15

Upcoming Events

50 Ways To Stay Well

Mon, Jan 16, 2017 - 3:12 PM

This year, the University of Lethbridge is celebrating 50 years! And in honour of that, the Wellness Committee is hosting a...

Winter Walking Challenge

Tue, Jan 17, 2017 - 9:00 AM

The U of L Wellness Committee wants to see U get moving this year! Join us in the January Walking challenge where your...

Take a break with a mini massage!

Wed, Jan 18, 2017 - 10:00 AM

Lethbridge College Massage Therapy Students are back!  Book your 15 minute session at Mini-Massage Registration or drop...

What is Normal Eating? Why Diets Don't Work.

Thu, Jan 19, 2017 - 12:00 PM

Lunch and LearnThursday January 19, 2017Location: AH Andy’s Place Session will run from 12:00pm-1:00pmThis is an open...

Connection & Support: Finding Common Ground

Thu, Jan 19, 2017 - 1:40 PM

Members learn together that they are not alone in how they’re feeling.Support each other, explore patterns, develop greater...

