11th Annual Life Balance Fair

Join us on the indoor track in the 1st Choice Savings Centre for Sports & Wellness on Wednesday, October 25th, from 10 am- 1:30 pm for the 11th Annual Life Balance Fair. Admission is free!
2017 Life Balance Fair
URL: 
https://www.uleth.ca/notice/events/11th-annual-life-balance-fair#.Wd-DpDtrxpg
Display Dates: 
Thursday, October 12, 2017 - 09:30 to Wednesday, October 25, 2017 - 13:30

Upcoming Events

50 Ways To Stay Well

Mon, Jan 16, 2017 - 3:12 PM

This year, the University of Lethbridge is celebrating 50 years! And in honour of that, the Wellness Committee is hosting a...

Reclaiming Your Sole SHOE DRIVE

Tue, Aug 22, 2017 - 11:29 AM

This local SHOE DRIVE is collecting used runners for all ages and sizes, particularly school aged children and teenagers.

11th Annual Life Balance Fair

Wed, Oct 25, 2017 - 10:00 AM

Canada's Healthy Workplace Month will take place from October 1st to October 31st. Join us in celebrating 50 years of health...

Get Your Blood Pressure Checked! - Start your Fall semester Well!

Thu, Oct 26, 2017 - 8:00 AM

Lethbridge College Nursing Students will be on campus:October 26th at 08:00 am - 11:00 am AND 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm in the PE...

2017 Integrative Health Institute Annual Conference

Fri, Oct 27, 2017 - 8:30 AM

Integrative Health Institute Conference: Contemporary Insights for Optimizing Health Friday, October 27, 2017 Bernard Snell...

The Inquiring Mind

Wed, Nov 1, 2017 - 1:00 PM

In partnership with the University of Calgary and the Mental Health Commission of Canada, the Student Success Centre is...

More Events...