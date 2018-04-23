RIM Month Weekly Challenge

We all cope with the masses of information we deal with in different ways. Enter to win great prizes by submitting your top 3 tips, tricks, or tools for managing your information!
URL: 
http://www.uleth.ca/hr/records-management/rim-month
Display Dates: 
Monday, April 23, 2018 - 01:30 to Friday, April 27, 2018 - 23:30

Upcoming Events

RIM Month Weekly Challenge #3: Online Scavenger Hunt

Mon, Apr 16, 2018 - 1:30 AM

Celebrate Records and Information Management (RIM) Month!RIM Month Weekly Challenge #3This week, visit the Information...

Records Management Training: Fundamentals

Wed, Apr 18, 2018 - 10:00 AM

In this 2-hour course, participants will learn the basics necessary to fulfil their records management responsibilities,...

Records Management Training: Managing Physical Records

Thu, Apr 26, 2018 - 10:00 AM

In this course, participants will acquire the tools necessary to establish an office recordkeeping system that supports the...

More Events...