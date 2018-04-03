RIM Month Weekly Challenge

Search the Records Management website for answers to 10 questions to earn one entry to this week's prize draw AND one entry to the monthly grand prize draw.
https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=wmDTjIsGNk6NtSezV5L1PwaRjA59o1pDrvH_PzvkrfRUMllLVkRYWjFaRDFPSUpUUkc3MTI1SU5STi4u
Tuesday, April 3, 2018 - 01:30 to Friday, April 6, 2018 - 23:30

