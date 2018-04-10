Did you miss a weekly challenge?

Even if you've missed the deadline to enter the weekly prize draws, you will earn one entry to the RIM Month grand prize draw for every challenge you complete before April 27.
URL: 
http://www.uleth.ca/records-management/rim-month
Display Dates: 
Tuesday, April 10, 2018 - 09:15 to Friday, April 27, 2018 - 23:30

Upcoming Events

RIM Month Weekly Challenge #2: Your Vital Records

Mon, Apr 9, 2018 - 1:30 AM

Celebrate Records and Information Management (RIM) Month!RIM Month Weekly Challenge #2This week, the Records Management...

Records Management Training: Fundamentals

Wed, Apr 18, 2018 - 10:00 AM

In this 2-hour course, participants will learn the basics necessary to fulfil their records management responsibilities,...

Records Management Training: Managing Physical Records

Thu, Apr 26, 2018 - 10:00 AM

In this course, participants will acquire the tools necessary to establish an office recordkeeping system that supports the...

More Events...