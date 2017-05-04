The University is holding the annual Long Service Awards and Retiree Recognition Ceremony on Wednesday, May 24th, 2017 at 1:...

The University is holding the annual Long Service Awards and Retiree Recognition Ceremony on Wednesday, May 24th, 2017 at 1:...

The 2nd President's Welcome - New Employee Orientation will be held on Tuesday, May 30, 2017 from 12:00 noon to 4:30 pm...