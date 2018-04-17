Honour earned

During National Volunteer Week, Gov. Gen. Julie Payette (DSc '05) presented U of L student Imogen Pohl with the Sovereign's Medal for Volunteers
URL: 
http://www.uleth.ca/unews/article/u-l-student-receives-sovereign%E2%80%99s-medal-volunteers#.WtZOF8gh3wk
Display Dates: 
Tuesday, April 17, 2018 - 13:30 to Saturday, April 21, 2018 - 16:45

