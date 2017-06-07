Homecoming 2017, Sept. 1 - 3

U of L in Calgary or Edmonton | Undergraduate Viewbook | Graduate Viewbook | Donate Now
Mon, Jan 16, 2017 - 3:12 PM
This year, the University of Lethbridge is celebrating...
Thu, Mar 16, 2017 - 4:00 PM
Looking Back Looking Forward March 16 – June 9, 2017...
Sat, Apr 29, 2017 - 9:00 PM
The Trianon gallery presentsIIKAAKIIMAAT - A Group...
Tue, May 9, 2017 - 4:03 PM
With the upcoming Banner and Bridge downtime, there...
Thu, May 11, 2017 - 8:10 AM
As you’ve likely heard, the Final Countdown ...
Tue, May 16, 2017 - 11:00 AM
Come join us tuesday and thursdays for our summer BBQ...
©2017 University of Lethbridge | 4401 University Drive, Lethbridge, Alberta T1K 3M4 | Phone: (403) 329-2111 | Web Privacy Statement | Contact Directory
Learn about Courses & Exams, Academic Support, Finances, Information Technology Support and more...
The University of Lethbridge Pronghorns represent our campus in interuniversity sport. Go Horns!
Discover our schedules and programs in our state-of-the-art recreation facilities.