High altitude

With support from the Teaching Innovation Fund, Dr. Craig Coburn's Remote Sensing 4650 class built and launched a high-altitude remote sensing balloon that scraped the edge of outer space
URL: 
http://www.uleth.ca/unews/article/teaching-innovation-fund-supports-remote-sensi...
Display Dates: 
Thursday, April 20, 2017 - 15:15 to Thursday, April 27, 2017 - 16:45

Upcoming Events

50 Ways To Stay Well

Mon, Jan 16, 2017 - 3:12 PM

This year, the University of Lethbridge is celebrating...

Jennifer Wanner | Second Nature

Fri, Feb 24, 2017 - 9:00 AM

Jennifer Wanner | Second Nature February 24 – June 2,...

Computer Courses for Faculty and Staff at University of Lethbridge Spring 2017

Mon, Feb 27, 2017 - 1:37 PM

Information Technology, Client Services is offering...

The Final Countdown: Banner Revitalizaton Update and Training Opportunities

Mon, Mar 13, 2017 - 10:01 AM

The year was 1990 and we saw the reunification of...

Looking Back / Looking Forward

Thu, Mar 16, 2017 - 4:00 PM

Looking Back Looking Forward March 16 – June 9, 2017...

Financial Services Training

Thu, Mar 30, 2017 - 2:36 PM

A new online requisition form will be live in June,...

More Events...