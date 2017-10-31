Help for Puerto Rico

Student-led fundraiser gathering donations
URL: 
http://www.uleth.ca/unews/article/u-l-community-organizes-fundraiser-help-people-puerto-rico#.WfjTboZrzwk
Display Dates: 
Tuesday, October 31, 2017 - 13:45 to Tuesday, November 7, 2017 - 16:45

Upcoming Events

50 Ways To Stay Well

Mon, Jan 16, 2017 - 3:12 PM

This year, the University of Lethbridge is celebrating...

Modern Languages Film Series Fall 2017: Let's Eat!

Thu, Sep 14, 2017 - 4:30 PM

Here is the line-up of international films for this...

Run, Walk, Talk

Tue, Sep 26, 2017 - 8:00 AM

Introducing for the first time ever Run, Walk, Talk....

Portable Fire Extinguisher Training

Tue, Sep 26, 2017 - 2:00 PM

Come join Campus Safety and the Lethbridge Fire...

CALL FOR ARTISTS

Tue, Sep 26, 2017 - 4:07 PM

CALL FOR ARTISTS Your Are Here: art+people=x January 5...

Modern Languages Film Series, Film 4: Tampopo

Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - 6:00 AM

Tampopo (タンポポ) (Japan, Juso Itami, 1985). Thurs 26 Oct...

More Events...