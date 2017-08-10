Earn course credit in Malawi next summer!

Interested in international travel, health promotion, and social change? Attend one of the information sessions in September to find out how you can earn six credit hours by taking part in this unique opportunity.
URL: 
http://www.uleth.ca/sites/default/files/2017/08/info_session_sept_2017_poster.pdf
Display Dates: 
Thursday, August 10, 2017 - 17:45 to Friday, September 15, 2017 - 12:00

