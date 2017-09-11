5 Days of Health -- September 25 - 29

Join the Faculty of Health Sciences to celebrate the U of L's 50th anniversary with "5 Days of Health."
Monday, September 11, 2017 - 08:30 to Wednesday, October 11, 2017 - 08:30

Upcoming Events

Malawi 2018 Info Sessions this September

Tue, Sep 12, 2017 - 9:30 AM

Are you interested in international travel, health promotion, and theatre for social change? Come hear about this life-...

Career Fair 2017

Wed, Sep 20, 2017 - 10:00 AM

Counselling & Career Services department, in collaboration with Career Bridge; Co-operative Education & Applied...

Federal Science Review and You

Thu, Sep 21, 2017 - 3:30 PM

Last year the Trudeau government initiated the first comprehensive review of Canada’s research funding and support system in...

Join the Faculty of Health Sciences for 5 Days of Health Sept. 25-29!

Mon, Sep 25, 2017 - 8:30 AM

As part of the U of L's 50th anniversary celebrations, the Faculty of Health Sciences brings you 5 Days of Health! Join us...

Graduate Open House 2017

Sat, Sep 30, 2017 - 10:00 AM

The School of Graduate Studies (SGS) invites all undergraduate students to the Open House on September 30th, 2017. The Open...

