21 March 2018 - 11:00a.m.-2:00 p.m. - Students Union Ballroom B

Francis First Charger will be speaking about cultural sensitivity by sharing information about Blackfoot ways of life, history of Aboriginal people, misconceptions and protocols.
https://www.uleth.ca/sites/default/files/2018/03/traditional_aboriginal_health_concepts_-_cultural_sensitivity_8.pdf
Tuesday, March 6, 2018 - 12:30 to Wednesday, March 21, 2018 - 12:30

