Tue, Mar 13, 2018 - 9:00 AM
NVivo (QSR International.com) is a popular qualitative data analysis software. Join presenter Laura Lagendyk, MSc on Tuesday...
Fri, Mar 16, 2018 - 12:00 PM
Julia Brassolotto is an Assistant Professor of Public Health in the Faculty of Health Sciences at the University of...
Tue, Mar 27, 2018 - 10:30 AM
Please join us for the launch of the Collaborative Health Research Institute in Southern Alberta (CHRISA). The Faculties of...
Thu, Apr 12, 2018 - 6:00 PM
Speakers from Canada, United States, Australia, and Europe will provide a collection of presentations representing...
©2018 University of Lethbridge | 4401 University Drive, Lethbridge, Alberta T1K 3M4 | Phone: (403) 329-2111 | Web Privacy Statement | Contact Directory
Learn about Courses & Exams, Academic Support, Finances, Information Technology Support and more...
The University of Lethbridge Pronghorns represent our campus in interuniversity sport. Go Horns!
Discover our schedules and programs in our state-of-the-art recreation facilities.