Writing Centre Graduate Assistantship positions available

Two Graduate Assistant (Non-Teaching), Limited Term Positions

Position Information Projected Start Date

January 7, 2019

Projected End Date

April 30, 2019

Application Deadline

November 19, 2018 Company Information Organization

Writing Centre

Contact

Rebekah Eckert

Contact Email

rebekah.eckert@uleth.ca Job Posting Information Position Title

Graduate Assistant (Non-Teaching), Limited Term Position

Duration

Four months

Rate of Pay

$3,600 for 112 hours of work

Job Description

The Academic Writing Program (AWP) at the University of Lethbridge is seeking applications for two Graduate Assistants for four-month positions starting on January 7, 2018.

This positions will allow the strengthening and expansion of the AWP’s work in operating the Writing Centre.

The main duties of the positions include:

Tutoring students who attend the Writing Centre, adhering to the tutoring model used by the Centre

Assisting in the creation of materials to teach citation styles, particularly in the building of a digital stand-alone module

Preparing and delivering classroom presentations on the writing process upon request of instructors and as time permits

Other duties as required

The incumbents will collaborate with the Coordinator of the Academic Writing Program for this initiative and report to the Coordinator of the Academic Writing Program.

The candidates must be registered graduate students in good standing in a master’s or doctoral degree program for the Spring 2019 and Summer 2019 terms.

Job Requirements

The successful candidate must possess strong written and oral communication skills, teaching abilities, and interest in student undergraduate writing. The successful candidate must be a self-starter and work with minimal supervision.

Application Method

Submit cover letter, CV, and references to rebekah.eckert@uleth.ca with subject line: Writing Centre Graduate Student Position