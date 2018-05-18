Date: May 18, 2018

Time: 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. (MT)

Mode of delivery: Adobe Connect

Athabasca University Presents:

Thinking about about responding to a call for abstracts for an upcoming conference? Have you seen requests for abstracts but been unsure about what to include or how to stay within the word count? In this 90 minute interactive webinar, using sample abstracts, you will learn strategies and processes for writing an effective abstract, how to differentiate between journal and conference abstracts, and how to analyze a call for abstracts. At the end of the session, you will have a checklist to make sure you have prepared a concise, coherent, and readable abstract for conference organizers to judge. And be sure to bring your own questions and suggestions to the session-- we’ll spend the last 10-15 minutes addressing them.

This workshop is for both graduate and undergraduate students who want to learn more about writing abstracts of their work for conferences.

