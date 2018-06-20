The Board of Governors and the Graduate Students’ Association have negotiated and ratified a new Agreement which governs the paid employment of Academically Employed graduate students (i.e., Graduate Assistants) at the University of Lethbridge. The Agreement is in effect from May 1, 2018 to April 30, 2020.

All members of the University community are encouraged to review the agreement at the following link: ULGSA Collective Agreement

The new Agreement will be presented at Graduate Council, and at all Faculty Councils in the Fall 2018 term. In the meantime, the University community should be aware that, in addition to various minor changes to language and wording, the Agreement includes the following major changes:

Compliance with the Alberta Labour Relations Code

A number of Articles were updated throughout the Agreement to ensure compliance with the Alberta Labour Relations Code. Notably, Article 3: Recognition and Collective Bargaining includes major revisions to the process for negotiation of the Agreement, and Article 17: Arbitration includes significant redrafting of the entire article. “Dispute” was changed throughout the Agreement to “Grievance” and Article 16: Grievance Resolution includes substantive language changes to streamline and clarify process.

To comply with the Alberta Labour Relations Code, the Graduate Students’ Association has formed a union (“ULGSA”) for academically employed graduate students. Graduate Assistants are part of the ULGSA union and are required to pay dues (see Article 4: Union Membership and Dues and Article 13: Remuneration). Union dues will be deducted by the University, at a level determined by the ULGSA, from remuneration of all Graduate Assistants (13.03).

Academic Employment

Article 2: Definitions includes an addition of a definition for Academically Employed graduate students (2.01.a):

“Academically Employed” means employment by the University to perform professional work in support of the University’s teaching or research mandate, and/or professional work in support of the strategic initiatives or projects of any University unit. Unless the graduate student is performing work in the capacity of an independent contractor, or in the capacity of an Administrative Professional Officer (“APO”), Alberta Union of Provincial Employees (“AUPE”), Co-operative Education, Exempt, or University of Lethbridge Faculty Association (“ULFA”) employee, any academic employment of a graduate student shall be subject to the tenets of this Agreement. Graduate students may be employed by the University outside of this Agreement in cases where the employment does not meet the definition of “Academically Employed.”

A Graduate Assistant is a graduate student who has been Academically Employed under this Agreement.

Health and Safety

Article 7: Health and Safety was expanded language to clarify requirements, conditions, and training for a safe working environment.

Hours of Work

While there are no changes to salary for Graduate Assistants, effective September 1, 2018, hours of work required for fixed appointments are decreased from 120 to 112 for Full appointments and from 60 to 56 for One Half appointments (see Schedule A: Salary and Wage Schedule).

Also effective September 1, 2018 is an increase in maximum number of hours of work in an academic term, for all Graduate Assistantship appointments combined, from 204 to 224 and establishment of a weekly average of eight (8) hours per week, with recognition that hours may fluctuate depending on nature of work assigned (see Schedule B: Hours of Work).

Leave

Per the 2015 Agreement, Article 14: Leave was replaced with Schedule D of the 2015 Agreement. A leave is defined as an approved absence requiring the Graduate Assistant to be absent from work and which cannot be accommodated through alternate arrangements. Graduate Assistants will need to provide documentation to support requests for leave, and where appropriate should work with the University’s Health and Wellness Officer to make arrangements.

Effective May 1, 2016, Graduate Assistants (Teaching and Non-Teaching) were eligible for paid leave for medical reasons, and for other reasons at the discretion of the University. Leave is paid at a rate of 100% pay for up to 10 cumulative working days per academic year. Once the 10 working days have been exhausted, partially paid leave at 50% pay is applied to the end of the academic term, or the end of the contract, whichever is first. Paid leave provisions do not apply to Graduate Assistants (Research).

The School of Graduate Studies looks forward to presenting the new Agreement in the Fall term. In the meantime, staff in the SGS are available to field any queries that members of the University community may have. Please email questions or comments to: sgs@uleth.ca