ULeth Partners Discount at FORCE11 Scholarly Communications Summer Institute August 5 to 9, 2019

All Faculty and Graduate Students at the University of Lethbridge are eligible to receive a US$150 discount on tuition for the FORCE11 Scholarly Communications Summer Institute (FSCI2019), August 5-9 at UCLA.

FSCI is a summer institute that introduces participants to the latest in advances in Research Communication: Open Access, Open Science, Open Scholarship, data publication, understanding metrics, and much more. This is an excellent opportunity to learn how to navigate the new world of research communication.

Instructors include some the top researchers and thought leaders from Scholarly and Scientific Communication and Publishing. Course topics range from an introductory overview to advanced offerings in Collaboration, Reproducibility, the Public Humanities, Research Mentorship, and others.

All levels of participants, from absolute beginners to advanced at scholarly communication, will find courses of interest. If you are a scholar/researcher, librarian, institution administrator, data manager, student, or anyone else who participates in scholarly communication, you will benefit from attending FSCI. Course List

The discount is being offered because the University of Lethbridge is a founding partner of the Institute, which is led by U of L professor Daniel Paul O'Donnell. Use the code ULETH at the following URL to register and claim your discount.

Registration: www.force11.org/fsci/2019/registration-housing.

Use the code < ULETH > to claim the $150 discount.

Course List: www.force11.org/fsci/2019/course-list

We hope you will be able to attend!