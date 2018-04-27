Transferable Skills: learn to talk about what you do (instead of what you know) with L. Maren Wood, PhD of Beyond the Professoriate

Identifying transferable skills can be one of the most difficult processes in preparing for a postacademic search. Academics are trained to talk about what they know, not what they do. Employers, however, want to know what a candidate can do (their value) for their organization and hire based on a combination of skills, knowledge, and experience. Once students can identify the skills they have that are in demand by employers of interest, they can begin to write professional documents, network, and prepare for interviews. In this workshop students will learn:

How to conduct a Skills Inventory to identify the skills and abilities they have learned during their graduate education.

To identify key skills & core competencies employers are looking for.

To communicate their skills and subject matter expertise in a way that makes sense to employers.

When: Friday April 27th 10am-11:30am

Where: AH 117

Who: FREE for Grad Students, Post Docs, and Staff

contact m.thompson-stu@uleth.ca for more information