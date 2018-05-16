Hey Grad Students! Are you hungry? Do you have a fresh perspective regarding professional development? Come take advantage of this opportunity to shape campus opportunities and enjoy some pizza.

The THRIVE Program is the University of Lethrbidge's Graduate Student Development Program. This is a program for grad students, so come tell us what you need!

Focus groups will be held June 12 and from 11:30-1. Spots are limited, register now!

June 12

June 13

For more information email thrive@uleth.ca.