Summer EndNote Workshops
Wednesday, March 28, 2018
Join Rumi Graham for instruction in the use of the latest version of EndNote that includes:
- a tour of the application
- building and maintaining a library of references
- searching and using EndNote to retrieve references
- creating a bibliography using EndNote
- using Cite-While-You-Write from within Microsoft Word
When:
Wednesday May 16th from1-3 pm OR Wednesday June 13th from 10am-noon
Where:
L950 (Library)
Sign up for free for an EndNote workshop (or add your name to a waiting list for the next session of workshops)