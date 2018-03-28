Join Rumi Graham for instruction in the use of the latest version of EndNote that includes:

a tour of the application

building and maintaining a library of references

searching and using EndNote to retrieve references

creating a bibliography using EndNote

using Cite-While-You-Write from within Microsoft Word

When:

Wednesday May 16th from1-3 pm OR Wednesday June 13th from 10am-noon

Where:

L950 (Library)

Sign up for free for an EndNote workshop (or add your name to a waiting list for the next session of workshops)